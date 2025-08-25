Head-To-Head Survey: SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) & Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and SK Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS 0 0 0 0 0.00 SK Telecom 1 3 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SK Telecom pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $5.08 billion 1.05 $717.47 million $1.47 4.11 SK Telecom $13.15 billion 0.67 $875.11 million $1.95 11.41

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and SK Telecom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SK Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and SK Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS 13.15% 7.00% 3.59% SK Telecom 5.92% 8.89% 3.59%

Summary

SK Telecom beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. It also provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions; and digital services, including search, invoice, and TL services, as well as information, entertainment, and application services. In addition, the company offers TV+, a television platform; fizy, a digital music platform; YaaniMail, a local e-mail service; GAME+; Iste Suit; BiP; smart legal documentation automation; Chatbot; and home internet and TV services. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services; broadband Internet services; media platform services, such as Internet protocol TV and cable TV; and business communications services. The Other Businesses segment offers T-commerce services, as well as portal services under Nate brand name. In addition, it provides call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, database and internet website, cable broadcasting, broadcasting programs, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures non-memory and other electronic integrated circuits; international telecommunication and mobile; and operates information and communications facilities, and mobile virtual network, as well as engages in communications and communication device retail business. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.