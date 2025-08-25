Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $24,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4,503.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $47.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

