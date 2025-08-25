Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $35.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $139.16 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $139.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.