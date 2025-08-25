Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $11,688,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,230 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of GILD opened at $114.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

