Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 961.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Rollins by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Rollins by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1%

ROL opened at $57.95 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

