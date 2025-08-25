Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,248.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 929,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,807 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 84,053 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

