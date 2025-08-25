Aon plc $AON Stock Position Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.18.

AON Stock Down 0.2%

AON opened at $374.4670 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.39. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

