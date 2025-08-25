Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $13,588,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.87.

NYSE DE opened at $495.0920 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $374.46 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

