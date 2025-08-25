AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 4,738 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 711.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 872,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 826,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20,412.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after purchasing an additional 635,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WEX by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $173.1130 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,206 shares of company stock worth $665,265. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.82.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

