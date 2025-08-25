Groupe la Francaise Acquires Shares of 71,999 Triumph Group, Inc. $TGI

Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $26.0050 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 2.26. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.04 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 74.53% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.