Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,111,625,000 after buying an additional 1,183,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $78.4040 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

