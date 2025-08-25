Groupe la Francaise Takes $988,000 Position in Sequans Communications S.A. $SQNS

Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 1.91% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $5,754,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQNS. Northland Capmk raised Sequans Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $1.0350 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.41. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.9601 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

