KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the sale, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $141.6710 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

