Groupe la Francaise Decreases Position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Groupe la Francaise decreased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,158 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 166.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1,451.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:SBS opened at $21.9540 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

