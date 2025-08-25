1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $261.9980 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.95 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.29, for a total transaction of $2,852,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,095,049.86. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,470 shares of company stock worth $39,026,774. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

