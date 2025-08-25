Groupe la Francaise Purchases New Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.32% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 324.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 91.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 793,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 379,683 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $14.15 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $463.55 million, a PE ratio of -54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.