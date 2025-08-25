Groupe la Francaise Purchases 20,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Groupe la Francaise increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.05% of Coeur Mining worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Summer Road LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,741.34. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,028. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

NYSE CDE opened at $12.0640 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

