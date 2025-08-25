LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $9,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.7560 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 642.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.27%.

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

