Haverford Trust Co Buys Shares of 6,876 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF $EMXF

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 103,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $44.3560 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

