AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 49,914 Plymouth Industrial REIT $PLYM

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.11% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.1450 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $942.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 67.77% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.