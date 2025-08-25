Groupe la Francaise Makes New $650,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,247 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $234.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.61. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $257.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

