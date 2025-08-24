Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 22,356 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total transaction of $795,428.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $1,204.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,231.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,110.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

