Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 143333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3582 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $67,579,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 513,771 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 973,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $38,330,000.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

