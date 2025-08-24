Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.69 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $420.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.56. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.49 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

