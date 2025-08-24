Calian Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$49.37 on Friday. Calian Group has a one year low of C$37.70 and a one year high of C$53.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGY. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.67.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

