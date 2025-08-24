AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys 89 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,772,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 40,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,088,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,279,000 after buying an additional 92,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,067,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,810,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $295.9920 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $301.29. The company has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.42.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.