Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,922 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 0.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 379.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 458,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 363,095 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 40.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 732,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,859,000 after purchasing an additional 165,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.5%

VRT opened at $125.9970 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

