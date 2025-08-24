Agriculture Stocks To Consider – August 23rd

Norfolk Southern, Bloom Energy, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of agricultural goods and services. They include firms that develop seeds, fertilizers, crop‐protection products and farm machinery, as well as those that handle food processing and distribution. By investing in agriculture stocks, market participants gain exposure to the performance of the farming sector and broader food‐supply chain, which is influenced by commodity prices, weather patterns and global demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

