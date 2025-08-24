Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $710.7290 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $972.48. The stock has a market cap of $672.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $754.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $790.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

