Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.8970 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63. The stock has a market cap of $272.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

