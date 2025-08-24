Broadleaf Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $571.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.74. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

