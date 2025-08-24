Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,553 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $59.3020 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

