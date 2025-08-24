Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,325,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $161,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 384,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in TJX Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 96,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $136.3790 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

