RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 38,152 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $167,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,743. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $1,434,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 343,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,502,928.50. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

