iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,695,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.