Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,894 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,230. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

