iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,102 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $60,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.