Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 2008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.71.
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.6%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000.
About Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF
The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
