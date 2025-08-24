Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $350.7550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $96,914.07. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,790.21. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,034.38. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.