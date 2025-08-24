Thematics Asset Management Sells 321 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Thematics Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 65,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 39.9% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $3,065,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Wall Street Zen raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2%

WM opened at $226.9430 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

