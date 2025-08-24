Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 191,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 491,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $293.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

