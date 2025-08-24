Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 17.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.81. 129,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 198,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.70 target price on Loncor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loncor Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.70.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LN

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

Loncor Gold Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$88.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Loncor Gold Inc is a gold exploration and project development company with projects in the North East of the DRC. Elements of management have had 25 years of exposure to the DRC. The company is focused on expanding the 3.66M oz Adumbi resource, 220kms from Africa’s largest gold producer, the Kibali Mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.