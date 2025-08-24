Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 17.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.81. 129,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 198,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.70 target price on Loncor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loncor Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.70.
Loncor Gold Inc is a gold exploration and project development company with projects in the North East of the DRC. Elements of management have had 25 years of exposure to the DRC. The company is focused on expanding the 3.66M oz Adumbi resource, 220kms from Africa’s largest gold producer, the Kibali Mine.
