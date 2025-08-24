Synovus Financial Corp Sells 155,222 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,222 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $115,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

