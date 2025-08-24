Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,710 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $67,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $5,886,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $412.9960 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.52 and a 200 day moving average of $371.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $16,827,675 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

