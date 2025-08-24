InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Up 11% – Still a Buy?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 11,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 46,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $504.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.51.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

