Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in F5 were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of F5 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $317.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.54. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.09 and a twelve month high of $334.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

In other F5 news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,360.96. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,544 shares of company stock worth $3,862,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

