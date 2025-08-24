Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.98 and last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 158297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

