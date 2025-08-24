Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,250 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $201,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $96.6060 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

