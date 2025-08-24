Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 38.1% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 38.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 598,250,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 109,180,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

