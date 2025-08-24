Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.55. Mitie Group shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1304 dividend. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

